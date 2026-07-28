Growth & Jobs | Nurse Rust named UHWI’s 2026 Nurse of Excellence

When Nurse Sashara Rust struggled to find guarantors to secure a student loan for university, two members of her church stepped forward without hesitation. One even offered his house as collateral so she could pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

Nurse Rust, a level-two operating theatre nurse who works in the Tony Thwaites Wing Operating Theatre at The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), described that moment as life-changing.

“That act of selflessness cultivated within me a commitment to service above oneself and the will to pay it forward for at least one who may come after me,” she said.

More than a decade later, that extraordinary act of generosity continues to shape how she cares for every patient who comes under her watch.

“My story in nursing is not just about personal triumphs. It is a call to action by paying it forward in the care of my patients and their families, investing my energies into ensuring whatever I give each day is my best,” she stressed.

That philosophy of service earned her the 2026 Nurse of Excellence Award. She was recognised during a special ceremony at the UHWI Hospitality Hall on July 20, held in observance of Nurses’ Week observed from July 18-24 under the theme, ‘Our Nurses, Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives’.

Receiving the award, she said, is “an immense honour and a humbling experience”.

“It affirms my passion for nursing and reminds me that service, compassion, and dedication truly make a difference in people’s lives,” she shared, adding that she views the award as a responsibility to inspire and mentor future nurses while continuing to uphold the highest standards of the profession.

Raised in Sterling, Grange Hill, Westmoreland, Nurse Rust was the first in her household to attend university. She credits her mother with laying the foundation for her success.

“I grew up in a single-parent household where my mother worked tirelessly to provide for me and my two older brothers. Despite financial hardship, she instilled in us the belief that each generation should be better than the one before,” the Manning’s School alumna related.

She further shared that her dream of becoming a nurse was nurtured at The Word of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church in Westmoreland. Listening to the church’s ‘health nuggets’ as a teenager, she began imagining herself one day delivering health talks and making a difference in people’s lives through nursing.

Now seven years into her nursing career, including five years at the UHWI, she remains driven to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her patients.

“Every day, I have the privilege of caring for patients who trust me to advocate for them during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. That responsibility motivates me to give my very best and to ensure that every decision I make contributes to the best possible patient outcome.”

She also credits her colleagues with helping to shape her professional growth.

“Although we each bring different strengths and personalities to the team, we are united by one common goal. Their dedication reminds me every day that excellence is achieved together.”

Among the many patients she has cared for, one encounter remains etched in her memory. During her post-basic training in operating theatre nursing, Nurse Rust cared for an elderly man undergoing major cardiac surgery. Despite the healthcare team’s best efforts, he did not survive.

“That experience deeply affected me. It reminded me that while we cannot always change or obtain ideal outcomes, we can always strive to provide compassionate, dignified, and excellent care,” she said.

conscientious team player

Helena Thomson, senior director of nursing at the UHWI, explained that the Nurse of Excellence Award serves to recognise a member of the team who exemplifies the values and standards that nurses are encouraged to uphold.

She noted that Nurse Rust is a conscientious team player who consistently goes the extra mile for her patients and their families, while maintaining an excellent record of attendance and punctuality, making her a deserving recipient of the award.

“A true patient advocate, she is a voice for the vulnerable population she serves. Mrs Rust interacts well with the medical team, is dependable, reliable and a role model for her peers,” Thomson said.

She added that the award also serves to motivate and inspire the wider nursing team.

“This impacts the morale of our staff who will in turn seek to attain this recognition as they observe these attributes in daily practice,” she explained.

Delories Jones, head of JN Premier and the JN Bank Youth Banking Unit, congratulated Nurse Rust on receiving the prestigious recognition.

“Nurse Rust exemplifies the compassion that defines the nursing profession at its best. Her exceptional service has undoubtedly earned her the respect of her colleagues and the gratitude of the patients and families she serves,” she said.

Jones also noted that this is the 10th consecutive year of JN Bank supporting the Nurse of Excellence Award.

“We recognise that quality healthcare is fundamental to national development, hence we are proud to support an initiative that encourages a culture of excellence within the profession. We applaud the invaluable contribution nurses make to the health and well-being of the Jamaican people,” said Jones.

Nurse Rust, as part of her award, will undertake a one-year advocacy project focused on promoting road safety, particularly among motorcyclists, in Westmoreland, her home parish, encouraging them to wear appropriate safety gear. Through this advocacy, she hopes to help prevent road crashes and the life-changing injuries that healthcare workers frequently encounter.

A UHWI certified operating room nurse, Nurse Rust holds a bachelor of science degree with honours in nursing from the University of Technology, Jamaica, and a master of science degree in nursing education from The University of the West Indies.

Her advice to those considering the profession is, first, take time to understand their own temperament and values and learn as much as they can about the profession to ensure it aligns with their personal values and their career aspirations.

“Always care for every patient with the same compassion, dignity and respect that you would want for yourself or someone you care deeply for,” she emphasised.

Despite the demands of working in one of the hospital’s busiest clinical areas, Nurse Rust intentionally makes time to maintain balance and personal well-being.

“I make it a priority to spend quality time with my family and friends, because they keep me grounded and remind me of what matters most. I also enjoy long walks, hiking, and reading, which help me recharge both mentally and physically,” she said.