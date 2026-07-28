Immigration | I am a 43-year old accountant, what is my best path to permanent residency?

Dear Miss Powell,

I would like some information about the best path I could take to live and work in Canada permanently. I am 43 years old. I have a master’s in accounting from UWI, and I am a chartered accountant. I am also a trained secondary education business teacher. I did French in high school but would need to improve on this by re-enrolling in a class. I have been working as an auditor. I’m married with two children.

TG

Dear TG,

Thank you for your question. You have several qualities that Canada values, including advanced education, a professional designation, significant work experience in two skilled occupations, and a spouse and children who could accompany you. However, at 43 years old, your strategy must be carefully planned because your age is reducing your competitiveness under Express Entry.

The main issues are whether you remain competitive under Express Entry, whether you qualify for category-based selection or a provincial nomination, and which pathway offers your family the strongest chance of permanent residence.

What does the law say?

Section 12(2) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) establishes the economic class under which foreign nationals are selected based on their ability to become economically established in Canada. The programme most likely to apply to you is the Federal Skilled Worker programme, set out in Sections 75 and 76 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (IRPR).

To qualify, you must have at least one year of continuous skilled work experience, meet the minimum language standard, score at least 67 of 100 points on the selection grid, and show settlement funds for your family unless you qualify for an exemption such as being authorised to work in Canada and having arranged employment. Meeting the Federal Skilled Worker requirements only allows you to enter the Express Entry pool. It does not guarantee that you will receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence. Your children would qualify as dependent children under Section 2 of the IRPR if they are under 22 years of age and do not have a spouse or common-law partner, and they would be included in your application.

Eligible candidates enter the Express Entry pool, which is managed under Ministerial Instructions issued under Section 10.3 of the IRPA. Candidates in the pool are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). This is where your age matters. A single applicant who is 43 years old earns only 17 of a possible 110 age points. An applicant with an accompanying spouse earns even less. The points fall again at 44 and reach zero at 45. Your age is recalculated at each round of invitations. This means that every birthday you spend waiting lowers your score.

Job Offer and Spouse

You should also know that since March 25, 2025, a job offer no longer adds any points to your CRS score. A valid job offer remains relevant to your eligibility for some federal programmes and provincial streams, but it will not improve your ranking in the pool.

Your spouse’s profile also matters. If your spouse accompanies you, their education, first official language ability and any Canadian work experience can add up to 40 points to your score under the CRS. If your spouse is younger than you and holds equivalent education, your family may score significantly higher with your spouse as the principal applicant since a younger applicant earns far more age points. In addition, if you or your accompanying spouse has a sibling in Canada who is a citizen or permanent resident, is at least 18 years old and lives in Canada, you earn 15 additional points. A sibling means a brother or sister who shares a parent with you, whether by blood, adoption, marriage, or common-law relationship. This means that a sibling on either side of the family could strengthen your application. Other relatives do not earn points under the CRS although some provincial programmes consider close family connections.

Category-Based Rounds

There is encouraging news. Canada now holds category-based rounds of invitations that select candidates in priority occupations at much lower scores than the general rounds. Secondary school teachers are currently included in the education category. However, as of February 18, 2026, you must have at least one year of work experience in the eligible occupation within the last three years. Since you have been working as an auditor in recent years, you should check carefully whether your teaching experience is recent enough to qualify.

Your French could be even more valuable. The French language category is the largest of the targeted rounds. In March 2026, some 5,500 candidates were invited at a cut-off score of 397, far below the general cut-off. To qualify, you must achieve level 7 in all four abilities on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens. Strong French combined with English also adds up to 50 additional CRS points. Returning to French classes may be the highest-return investment you can make in your immigration plan.

A provincial nomination under Section 87 of the IRPR adds 600 points to your CRS score, which in practice guarantees an invitation to apply. Many provinces periodically identify accountants, auditors, and teachers as occupations in demand although these lists change regularly.

Recommendations

Your first step is to obtain an Educational Credential Assessment for your degrees from an organisation designated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Next, complete an approved English test such as IELTS General Training, the Pearson Test of English (PTE Core), or CELPIP. Begin your French classes now, with level 7 as your target. Once your language test and Educational Credential Assessment are complete, you can estimate your CRS score using Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s online CRS calculator before deciding which pathway to pursue.

Your spouse’s education, language ability, and work experience should also be assessed because in some families the spouse with the younger age or the stronger profile should be the principal applicant. Finally, explore the provincial nominee programmes that list your occupations in demand. Because your age points continue to decline, this is not a decision to postpone.

With your education, professional qualifications, and experience, Canada remains a realistic option, but success will depend on choosing the right pathway before your age further affects your competitiveness. Given the number of pathways open to you and the timing issues involved, consult an immigration lawyer who can assess your family’s complete profile and identify the pathway that gives your family the strongest chance of obtaining permanent residence.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and author in Canada. Contact her via www.deidrepowell.com or WhatsApp 613-695-8777.