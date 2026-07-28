Immigration | I was adopted in the United Kingdom

Dear Mr Bassie,

I was adopted in the United Kingdom. However, I do not live there and I would like some advice on how to apply for a British passport. Any guidance would be appreciated.

S.S.

Dear S.S.,

Persons may apply for a first adult passport if all of the following apply; They are a British national; they are of age 16 years or over (or will be within three weeks of making the application); and they have never held a United Kingdom (UK) passport before applying.

Please note that persons must also apply if their last UK passport was issued prior to January 1, 1994. They should also be aware that they may use their child passport until it expires if they have one, even if they are over 18 years old.

How long it takes

An adult passport is valid for 10 years and it is advisable that applicants check how long it will take to get a passport before applying.

If persons need a passport to travel urgently for medical treatment or because a friend or family member is seriously ill or has died, they should call the Passport Adviceline. It is not advisable to book travel until in possession of the passport.

Ways to apply

Persons who would like to apply while in the UK, may either apply for a passport online - which costs £102; or apply for a passport with a paper form – which costs £115.50. Please be aware that there is a different way to apply for a passport if overseas.

Persons who were adopted in the UK

The documents that will be needed by persons who were adopted in the UK will depend on when they were born.

Those applicants who were born before January 1, 1983 will need their full birth certificate or adoption certificate.

Those applicants who were born on or after January 1, 1983 will need their full birth certificate or adoption certificate and either: their mother’s or father’s full UK birth certificate, or the Home Office certificate of registration or naturalisation, or a British passport belonging to one of their parents that was valid when they were born, or a British passport number for either parent; or evidence of one of their parents’ immigration status in the UK at the time of their birth, for example, a foreign passport belonging to one of their parents that was valid when they were born.

Please note that if the applicant is sending documents relating to their father, he/she must also send their parents’ marriage certificate.

Good luck.

John S. Bassie

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court appointed mediator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the past global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com