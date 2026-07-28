Vernon calls for unity, decisive leadership ahead of Emancipendence

WESTERN BUREAU:

History will judge today’s generation not by its intentions, but by its actions, according to Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon, who is challenging Jamaicans to embrace resilience, unity and decisive leadership ahead of the nation’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations.

Vernon, who was speaking at the St James Municipal Corporation’s Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service on Saturday, said the twin observances should inspire Jamaicans to recommit themselves to nation-building.

“We gather not merely to commemorate dates on a calendar, but more importantly, to breathe life into the sacred memory of a people who refused to be broken,” he said, describing Emancipation and Independence as defining moments in Jamaica’s history.

“These are not isolated events; they are living testimonies that freedom is forged in struggle, sustained in unity, and renewed in hope,” he told the congregation.

Vernon said resilience has always been woven into Jamaica’s identity, pointing to the struggles of the Maroons, the 1938 labour movement and the country’s achievements on the world stage.

“Jamaica’s story is one of resilience. From the Maroons who carved liberty in the hills to the workers of 1938 who demanded justice, to the athletes who carried our flag to Olympic glory, resilience has been our inheritance.”

However, Vernon stressed that resilience should not be viewed merely as surviving adversity, noting that “resilience goes beyond survival; it is transformation”.

The mayor further noted that countries such as Germany, France, England, Japan and South Africa rebuilt themselves after periods of immense hardship. He argued that Jamaica should also see itself as a leader in resilience.

“Jamaica belongs to this chorus of resilience, not as a footnote, but as a leading voice,” he said, while urging Jamaicans to consider the legacy they will leave for future generations.

“Future history is the record our children will inherit. It will tell whether we restored our streets to secure safety; whether we protected the most vulnerable among us to reinforce dignity; whether we invested in education, publicly or privately, to empower every child,” he said. “Future history will not ask what we intended. It will record what we did.”

Calling for national unity, Vernon said Jamaicans must work together regardless of political affiliation or social background.

“Let us act today. Let us unite across political divides, across communities, across generations. Let us strengthen participatory governance so that every citizen feels ownership of Jamaica’s destiny,” he said, while calling for greater investment in infrastructure, education and social cohesion.

“Let us restore our infrastructure, for resilience without safety is incomplete. Let us invest in knowledge, for resilience without wisdom is fragile. And let us nurture solidarity, for resilience without unity is unsustainable,” he said.

Vernon went on to urge Jamaicans to embrace resilience as both endurance and transformation.

“This Emancipation service might be another moment of nostalgia, but it calls us to embrace resilience as endurance and transformation. It calls us to write a future history where Jamaica shines as a beacon of liberty, justice and hope not only in the Caribbean, but across the world,” he said. “So let us rise together, united in resilience, confident that under God, Jamaica will continue to increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity, advancing the welfare of the human race.”

The municipal corporation also made an undisclosed financial donation to the Norwood Seventh-day Adventist Church in support of its ministry. The contribution was presented to the church’s leadership during the service.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com