Credit union pushes education as generational investment

For over eight decades, credit unions have been making meaningful contributions to Jamaicans through education. In keeping with this tradition, they have opened their bursary and scholarship application periods to run from July to August.

The credit union movement opens its Credit Union Bursary and Tertiary Scholarship programme, offering non-repayable funds to students entering high schools as well as scholarships to university and college students pursuing their degrees.

The Credit Unions of Jamaica, on behalf of the island’s 23 credit unions, offers two tertiary scholarships valued at up to J$500,000.00 each. They are the Milburn Corrie (Co-operative) Tertiary Scholarship and the Glen Francis (Credit Union) Tertiary Scholarship. Additionally, the Credit Unions of Jamaica contributes to the PEP bursary programme with a total of (J$575,000.00). These offerings are in addition to the scholarships and bursaries awarded by individual credit unions across the island. Members are encouraged to contact their credit unions directly to learn more about the full suite of educational awards available to them.

Education has always been the engine of Jamaica’s credit union movement. It began in 1941, when Father John Peter Sullivan, a Jesuit missionary teaching at St George’s College, took over the Catholic Young Men’s Sodality. He steered its 14 members toward studying the credit union model, believing that knowledge, not charity, was the path out of poverty. That study group grew into a network of co-operative schools and study clubs across the island, training Jamaicans in financial self-reliance. The mission never wavered: educate first, empower always. Give people the knowledge to manage money, access funds, and build a future, and they will. They did.

Today, that humble beginning has grown into over one million members, $219 billion in assets, and more than 100 locations islandwide. As scholarship and bursary applications open, credit unions across Jamaica are proving that their commitment to education is louder than words. For students, these awards are more than financial support. They are the opportunity to build a future for themselves and their families just as the founders envisioned more than 80 years ago.