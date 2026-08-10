Building resilient businesses - Why financing, partnership and preparedness matter more than ever

As Jamaican businesses confront climate-related disruptions, evolving market conditions and increasing pressure on critical infrastructure, resilience has become more than a business continuity consideration. It is now a strategic imperative for organisations seeking to protect operations, sustain growth, and remain competitive in an increasingly complex environment.

Today, resilience extends well beyond hurricane preparedness. It encompasses the ability of businesses to adapt to uncertainty, maintain operational continuity, protect jobs, safeguard investments and continue serving customers while positioning themselves to capitalise on new opportunities.

It was against this backdrop that National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) hosted the inaugural NCB Corporate Breakfast Series, convening business leaders, policymakers and financial experts to examine how strategic investment, resilient infrastructure and stronger public-private collaboration can help strengthen Jamaica’s economic future.

Welcoming guests, Sheree Martin, interim chief executive officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited, underscored the importance of informed dialogue in shaping business strategy.

“Strategy sharpens in conversation, not in isolation, and capital works best when it is guided by an honest read on where a business is heading,” she said.

Martin noted that Jamaica is currently navigating a period of significant economic and structural transformation that presents both challenges and opportunities for businesses.

“As businesses adapt to changing realities, access to informed perspectives, strong partnerships and the right financial solutions become increasingly important.”

MEANINGFUL OPPORTUNITIES

Through initiatives such as the Corporate Breakfast Series, NCB aims to create meaningful opportunities for business leaders to engage with experts, exchange perspectives, and explore practical solutions to issues affecting the country’s economic competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Delivering the keynote address, Matthew Samuda, minister of water, environment and climate change, highlighted the scale of investment required to strengthen Jamaica’s climate resilience and future-proof critical infrastructure.

“Public funds are simply not enough to address the challenges posed by climate change. We need financing from all available sources, including public, private, domestic and international partners, if we are to successfully transition to climate resilience,” said Minister Samuda.

He outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen national infrastructure while reinforcing the importance of collaboration among government, financial institutions and the private sector.

For many business leaders in attendance, the discussion reinforced a growing reality that resilience is a strategic investment in future performance, continuity and profitability.

This perspective was echoed by Hugh Graham, director of Paramount Industries.

“For businesses, resilience is about being able to keep operating, protect jobs and continue serving customers when disruption occurs. That requires investment and preparation at the company level, but it also requires strong infrastructure, sound policy and access to financing,” he said.

Graham added, “The more government, financial institutions and businesses can plan together, the better positioned we will be to withstand shocks and recover more quickly. As Jamaica strengthens its economic foundations, businesses that invest in resilience today will be better positioned to protect their people, serve their customers and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.”

The NCB Corporate Breakfast Series reflects the bank’s broader thrust to support economic development by fostering informed dialogue around the issues shaping the country’s future. By bringing together policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, NCB seeks to help organisations identify opportunities, navigate emerging risks and access the partnerships and financial solutions needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.