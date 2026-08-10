Hi, boys and girls!

Welcome back to another exciting edition of Children’s Own Watch & Win!

Remember to follow along on TVJ on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Do you have what it takes to be a sports star?

Have you ever dreamt of becoming a sports star? Whether you enjoy kicking a football, running races, swimming, dancing or trying something new like taekwondo or pickleball, there’s a sport for everyone!

Playing sports isn’t just about winning. It’s about having fun, staying active, making friends, and learning new skills. Every time you play, you become stronger, more confident and ready for your next challenge.

As you watch today’s programme, join Madison and Kailey as they discover exciting sports, meet amazing athletes, and take on fun challenges. Then, complete the activities on this page and see if you’re ready to become a Watch & Win Sports Superstar

Let’s learn taekwondo!

Madison is learning exciting taekwondo moves. Would you like to try?

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art and one of the world’s most popular sports. It teaches discipline, respect, self-control and confidence while helping children become stronger, fitter and more focused.

Athletes use kicks, punches and blocks as they learn new skills, practise with partners and challenge themselves to improve every day. Taekwondo is not about fighting — it is about showing respect, trying your best, and never giving up.

Colour the picture below

Pickleball Playbook

Have you ever heard of pickleball?

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world! It combines parts of tennis, badminton and table tennis, making it fun and easy for children and adults to enjoy together.

As you watch today’s programme, see if you can discover the answers to these questions.

1. What do players use to hit the ball?

2. Is pickleball played indoors, outdoors or both?

3. Name one benefit of playing pickleball.

30-Minute Daily Challenge

Can you complete today’s challenge? Put on your sneakers, grab a bottle of water, and get moving! Remember to warm up first and ask an adult to join in the fun.

Time Challenge

5 minutes Warm Up – March on the spot, stretch your arms and legs, and do gentle shoulder rolls.

5 minutes Jump and Move – Do jumping jacks, high knees and star jumps at your own pace.

5 minutes Skills Time – Practise your favourite sport. Kick a football, dribble a basketball,

throw and catch a ball, or practise taekwondo moves.

5 minutes Active Challenge – Run, skip, dance, cycle or play tag with a friend or family

member.

5 minutes Strength and Balance – Try 10 squats, 10 lunges, 10 wall push-ups and balance on one foot for 20 seconds on each side.

5 minutes Cool Down – Walk slowly, take deep breaths and stretch your arms, legs and back. Don’t forget to drink some water!

Congratulations!

Ask an adult to cut out and complete your certificate.

COLLECT THEM ALL!

Badge 3 of 8 – Sports Superstar

Cut out today’s badge for your Children’s Own collection!

Look out for 2 new badges every week in The Gleaner throughout the summer. Collect all 8 badges for your chance to win exciting prizes!

Start or continue collecting today — don’t miss a single badge!