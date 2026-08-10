Weight regain after dieting may be driven by brain biology

WASHINGTON (ANI):

Losing weight is not simply a matter of willpower. New research suggests the human brain is biologically programmed to defend body fat, making it difficult for many people to maintain weight loss even after successful dieting.

According to an article published by The Conversation, the human brain evolved to protect energy reserves during periods of food scarcity. While this mechanism once helped early humans survive, researchers say it now works against people living in environments where calorie-dense food is widely available and physical activity is less common.

The researchers explain that, when a person loses weight, the body responds as though it is facing a threat to survival. Hunger signals increase, food cravings become stronger, and the body reduces its energy expenditure in an effort to conserve fat stores.

The article also highlights findings from recent research, suggesting that the brain can effectively “remember” a person’s previous higher body weight. Once the body has reached a heavier weight, the brain may begin treating that weight as its normal state and attempt to restore it after weight loss.

“The fact that our bodies have this capacity to ‘remember’ our previous heavier weight helps to explain why so many people regain weight after dieting,” the authors wrote.

They added: “This weight regain is not due to a lack of discipline; rather, our biology is doing exactly what it evolved to do: defend against weight loss.”

The researchers say these biological mechanisms help explain why maintaining long-term weight loss is often more challenging than losing weight in the first place.

The article also discusses newer obesity medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, which work by mimicking gut hormones that signal the brain to reduce appetite. While these treatments have shown promise for many patients, the authors note that they are not effective for everyone. Some people experience side effects, while others see limited benefit. In many cases, weight can return after treatment ends, as the body’s biological signals resume.

Researchers believe ongoing advances in obesity and metabolism research could eventually lead to therapies that reduce the brain’s drive to regain lost weight, even after medication is stopped.

Beyond medications, the authors stress that health should not be measured solely by body weight. They point to evidence showing that regular exercise, sufficient sleep, balanced nutrition and good mental well-being can improve heart and metabolic health even when body weight changes little.

The article also argues that obesity requires a broader public health response rather than being viewed solely as an individual responsibility. Suggested measures include healthier school meals, limiting junk food marketing aimed at children, designing communities that encourage walking and cycling, and standardising restaurant portion sizes.

Researchers are also focusing on early childhood, from pregnancy through around seven years of age, when the body’s weight-regulation systems are considered especially adaptable. According to the article, parental diet, infant feeding practices and early lifestyle habits may all influence how the brain regulates appetite and fat storage later in life.

The authors conclude that obesity should be understood as “a biological condition shaped by our brains, our genes, and the environments we live in”.

They add that advances in neuroscience, pharmacology and preventive public health strategies are creating new opportunities for improving obesity treatment and reducing future risk.