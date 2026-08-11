‘School will not be the same’ - Little London Primary mourns slain teacher Andre James

WESTERN BUREAU:

The murder of schoolteacher Andre James has rattled the Little London Infant and Primary School community as it mourns one of its most dedicated educators.

James, 39, was found dead at a house in Pitini district in Bluefields, Westmoreland, on Sunday afternoon.

“This school community will not be the same come September without Mr James,” school board Chairman Councillor Ian Myles told The Gleaner on Monday.

Myles said news of the teacher’s death rocked not only the institution, but the wider community, where James had become known for his involvement in the lives of his students beyond the classroom.

“He was very involved in the school community. He was an industrious teacher, one who attended to his task diligently,” Myles said.

James also coached the school’s netball team and, according to Myles, played an important role in the holistic development of the children entrusted to his care.

“He was a consummate professional who attended to his duties in a manner in which he will be missed,” the chairman said.

Myles described James as a results-oriented and “superb teacher”, saying words could hardly capture the way he executed his responsibilities.

“He was very involved in all aspects of the school’s life. He was one who garnered results,” he said.

The board chairman is now calling for those responsible for James’ killing to be swiftly brought to justice.

“I hope that the perpetrators will be castigated and the actions of the security forces will be very swift in bringing the person to justice,” Myles said.

He said the board of management had extended its sympathies to James’ family and is prepared to support them during what he described as an extremely difficult period.

Attention is also being given to James’ colleagues as the institution prepares for the start of the new academic year in four weeks’ time.

Myles said grief counselling was ongoing for members of staff.

According to the police, about 4:07 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to a reported homicide in Pitini.

On their arrival, James was found seated on a chair inside a bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his chest. A pair of scissors, which may have been the murder weapon, was found on the scene, the police said. James also appeared to have suffered injuries to his neck and head.

Investigators processed the scene and are probing the circumstances surrounding the educator’s killing.

No motive has yet been disclosed and the police have not indicated whether a suspect has been identified.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com