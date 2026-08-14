Hanover residents benefit from free health clinic

Western Bureau:

Several communities in eastern Hanover benefited from a free four-day health clinic hosted by two charitable organisations, helping residents identify and address health concerns.

The clinic, held at the Hopewell Sports and Community Centre in the Orchard Housing Scheme, ended on Thursday. It was a joint initiative of Hanover Charities and Hands for a Cause.

According to Dr Kijana Nix, leader of Hands for a Cause, the group’s intervention extended beyond traditional medical care by incorporating prayer into its outreach.

“HANDS is actually an acronym, it stands for Humanitarian Access to Nurturing and Developmental Services because we believe in a more holistic approach to treating patients, for example, yes, we bring medication, but sometimes we can pray with people,” she told The Gleaner on the first day of the clinic.

Nix said Hands for a Cause is a non-profit organisation based in Maryland in the United States. Established about four years ago, it comprises medical professionals of Jamaican heritage.

“We are basically tapping into the different dimensions of wellness to treat the person as a whole,” she explained, noting that the 20-member team included specialists in several fields.

She said the team, which first visited Jamaica shortly after Hurricane Beryl, was equipped to provide care in paediatrics, psychiatry, radiology and ultrasonography. It also included nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals.

“We were here in January supporting another mission, working in areas of St James and Hanover,” said Nix, adding that the organisation planned to make future visits to the parish. “We want to see as many people as possible.”

Katrin Casserly, chairperson of Hanover Charities, said her organisation helped underwrite the cost of the mission and provided local volunteers to support its operations.

“What we are also doing is bussing people from other communities such as Pondside, Chester Castle, Chigwell and other places to the clinic. we expect more people each day as the word spreads around,” she said.

With the 2026-27 school year just weeks away, Casserly said students requiring medical reports were accommodated free of charge, easing the burden on parents.

“I am hoping that we can have at least two to four health missions each year. We are not doctors, but we know what is needed, and I know we can deliver all that is needed with dignity and respect, in supporting missions like this one,” she said.

For her part, Nix said the mission aimed to leave a lasting impact on the communities it served.

“Our expectation is to treat as many patients as possible, both medically and emotionally. We also want to make sure we have an impact on the communities.”

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com