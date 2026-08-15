JAMLEO kicks off Independence celebrations with 6th Annual Family Day BBQ

The Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization (JAMLEO) officially launched its month-long celebration of Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary with its sixth annual Family Day BBQ on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The event attracted more than 300 attendees, bringing together law-enforcement officers, their families, and members of the Jamaican diaspora for a day of fellowship and cultural pride. Held in the spirit of unity, the barbecue served as the opening event in a month of commemorative activities.

Among the distinguished guests were Chief of Patrol Borough Bronx South Brian Hennessy and Officer-in-Charge of the Consulate General of Jamaica, Ariel Bowen, along with members of the Consulate team.

“Today was about more than just food and music. It was about fellowship and honouring the people who support our service every day, our families,” said Lieutenant Danae McFarlane, president of JAMLEO.

The organisation’s slate of activities included; the August 4 Flag-Raising Ceremony, the Jamaica Parade on August 8, the Diaspora Church Service on August 9, and the third annual JAMLEO Heritage Night on August 11.