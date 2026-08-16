News August 16 2026 by Kimone Francis and Tanesha Mundle - Staff Reporters

‘My father would never do this’

7 min read

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  • The government's intervention follows Tuesday's pre-dawn demolition, which saw approximately 20 predominantly concrete houses reduced to rubble by bulldozers, tractors and sledgehammers in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny. The government's intervention follows Tuesday's pre-dawn demolition, which saw approximately 20 predominantly concrete houses reduced to rubble by bulldozers, tractors and sledgehammers in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny.
  • Signs of the demolition exercise in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, on Tuesday. Signs of the demolition exercise in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, on Tuesday.
  • Some 20 families were left homeless after the exercise. Some 20 families were left homeless after the exercise.
  • The aftermath at Coopers Pen, Trelawny, following the demolition of some 25 homes earlier this week. The aftermath at Coopers Pen, Trelawny, following the demolition of some 25 homes earlier this week.
  • Eight-year-old Arhiana Murray holds up a placard after her home was demolished in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, last week. Eight-year-old Arhiana Murray holds up a placard after her home was demolished in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, last week.

Retired real estate investor and shareholder in New Falmouth Resorts Limited Marcia Ann Chisholm has expressed strong disapproval of last week’s bulldozing of homes in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, insisting that her late father would have opposed the move. New Falmouth Resorts Limited, a brokerage company now with “in removal” status, according to Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) records, is the legal owner of the 705-acre property now at the centre of national discourse.

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