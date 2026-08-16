News August 16 2026 by Kimone Francis and Tanesha Mundle - Staff Reporters

‘My father would never do this’

7 min read

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  • Approximately 20 predominantly concrete houses reduced to rubble by bulldozers, tractors and sledgehammers in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, last Tuesday. Approximately 20 predominantly concrete houses reduced to rubble by bulldozers, tractors and sledgehammers in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, last Tuesday.
  • The residents said they got no time to save their possessions before their homes were reduced to rubble. The residents said they got no time to save their possessions before their homes were reduced to rubble.
  • Some 20 families were left homeless after the exercise. Some 20 families were left homeless after the exercise.
  • Residents of the informal settlement, including those whose houses have been spared so far, are now facing an uncertain future. Residents of the informal settlement, including those whose houses have been spared so far, are now facing an uncertain future.
  • Eight-year-old Arhiana Murray holds up a placard after her home was demolished in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, last week. Eight-year-old Arhiana Murray holds up a placard after her home was demolished in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, last week.

Retired real estate investor and shareholder in New Falmouth Resorts Limited Marcia Ann Chisholm has expressed strong disapproval of last week’s bulldozing of homes in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, insisting that her late father would have opposed the move. New Falmouth Resorts Limited, a brokerage company now with “in removal” status, according to Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) records, is the legal owner of the 705-acre property now at the centre of national discourse.

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