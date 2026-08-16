‘My father would never do this’

Residents of the informal settlement, including those whose houses have been spared so far, are now facing an uncertain future.

Residents of the informal settlement, including those whose houses have been spared so far, are now facing an uncertain future.

The residents said they got no time to save their possessions before their homes were reduced to rubble.

The residents said they got no time to save their possessions before their homes were reduced to rubble.

Retired real estate investor and shareholder in New Falmouth Resorts Limited Marcia Ann Chisholm has expressed strong disapproval of last week’s bulldozing of homes in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, insisting that her late father would have opposed the move. New Falmouth Resorts Limited, a brokerage company now with “in removal” status, according to Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) records, is the legal owner of the 705-acre property now at the centre of national discourse.