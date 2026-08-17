Welcome to the Science Zone! Welcome to the Science Zone!

Hi, boys and girls!

Have you ever wondered why bubbles form, how plants grow or what makes things fizz, mix and change? That’s where science comes in! Science is all about discovering how and why things work, and a scientist is someone who asks questions, investigates, and uses tests and experiments to learn more about the world around us.

Madison and Kailey are stepping into the Watch & Win Science Zone, and you’re invited to join them! Get ready to make predictions, try an exciting experiment, discover science happening right here in Jamaica, and put your curiosity to work.

Safety always rules!

Remember to tune in to Children’s Own Watch & Win every Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. on TVJ.Ready, mini scientists? Let’s discover something new!

Make It With Us!

Create your own erupting volcano

Get ready, mini scientists! Madison and Kailey are making a volcano erupt on today’s Children’s Own Watch & Win, and you can create along with them.

Ask an adult to help you gather everything you will need.

You’ll Need:

A clear plastic cup

Baking soda

Vinegar

Dishwashing liquid or soap

Food colouring

Let’s Make It!

When it’s time for the experiment, follow Madison and Kailey as they:

Put the baking soda into the cup.

Add a few drops of food colouring.

Add some dishwashing liquid or soap.

Pour in the vinegar.

Stand back and watch what happens!

Before it erupts ... make a prediction!

What do you think will happen when the vinegar is added?

_______________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________

Watch closely!

What did you notice when the ingredients mixed?

_______________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________

Was your prediction correct?

YES ALMOST NOT THIS TIME

It’s time for a little science news!

Bubble Rainbow Experiment

Get ready to make a stream of colourful bubbles! Gather your supplies before Children’s Own Watch & Win begins, then follow Madison and Kailey as they create their Bubble Rainbows.

You’ll need

1 plastic bottle

1 baby wipe

Food colouring

Dish soap

Water

A plate

Let’s Make It!

1. Ask an adult to cut the plastic bottle in half.

2. Stretch the baby wipe over the wide opening of the bottle and secure it.

3. Add drops of food colouring to the wipe. Use different colours to create your own rainbow pattern.

4. On a plate, mix 1 tablespoon of dish soap with 2 tablespoons of water.

5. Dip the wipe-covered end of the bottle into the soapy mixture.

6. Put your mouth to the small end of the bottle and blow gently. Watch as your Bubble Rainbow begins to grow!

What’s Happening?

When you blow into the bottle, air moves through the wipe and mixes with the soapy water. This creates lots of tiny bubbles that join together. The food colouring adds the rainbow effect.

Science Safety First!

Ask an adult to cut the bottle for you and help you set up the experiment. Never suck air or liquid back through the bottle.

Colour the image when you are finished.

Collect Your Badge!

It’s time to add another badge to your Children’s Own Watch & Win collection!

Collect Badge #4 of 8 – Mini Science Boom!

Already collecting? Keep going! Just getting started? You can start your collection right here.

Cut out your badge, keep it safe, and look out for more Watch & Win badges in The Gleaner all summer.