Growth & Jobs | JN Money hails diaspora’s role in Jamaica’s growth

Against the backdrop of recent celebrations in Jamaica marking Emancipation and 64 years of Independence, general manager of JN Money Horace Hines is lauding members of the Jamaican Diaspora for their continued support of Jamaica’s future through their contributions to the economy and their involvement in rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

JN Money is the only Jamaican-owned remittance brand that operates globally in 18 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Philippines, Nepal, Ghana, and several Caribbean countries.

Hines said the recent Emancipation and Independence season is a powerful reminder that Jamaicans overseas are more than providers. They are active participants in the country’s national development.

“As we celebrate who we are, we should also use this moment to decide what we will build next,” the JN Money general manager urged Jamaicans overseas. “The diaspora has helped Jamaica through every season, channelling their love for family, friends, and country into year-round investment that aids our progress and facilitates our recovery.”

Research by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute has pointed out that the impact of the Jamaican Diaspora goes well beyond remittances to include investment, philanthropy, and exports that collectively amount to some US$4 billion annually. It also noted that there is an unrealised potential of a further US$1.5 billion.

Highlighting the diaspora’s response through the JN Group’s ISupportJamaica Fund for Hurricane Melissa, Hines noted that the efforts of Jamaicans overseas also continue to provide relief and hope for survivors. Pointing to another recent donation of £5,000 raised by UK-based footwear brand HYPHNT, he noted that to date, more than J$14 million has been donated by the diaspora and used to support the recovery of early childhood institutions, children’s homes, and places of safety in devastated areas, as well as homes for the elderly and at-risk groups.

“Therefore, even as we host our own celebrations themed ‘True Yardie, True Connection’ across our JN Money network, we salute our Jamaican Diaspora for their continued support. Every transaction through JN Money tells a story of connection, your love for your family locally, and love for your county,” Hines said.

“Our message to all Jamaicans overseas is simple,” Hines continued. “Celebrate Jamaica and continue to support with purpose. Let this season remind you how your national pride translates into our continued progress.”