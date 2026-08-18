WRHA drivers get defensive-driving boost

WESTERN BUREAU:

Drivers employed by the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) are now undergoing a 10-day Driver Sensitisation, Certification and Recertification Programme aimed at upgrading their defensive-driving skills.

The programme comes against the backdrop of several accidents across the region in recent years that have significantly depleted the number of ambulances serving the region and undermined the effectiveness of service delivery.

“Our drivers play a critical role in the delivery of healthcare services across the western region,” said Michelle-Ann Whyte-Chapman, director of operations and maintenance at the WRHA. “Through this programme, they have access to industry experts who can address their concerns while imparting knowledge to strengthen their skills.”

While the programme, which will end on August 20, is still ongoing, Whyte-Chapman is already praising the positive impact of the initiative.

“It has been a very positive experience for our drivers so far, and we look forward to building on this as we work towards having the best set of drivers in western Jamaica and, ultimately, across Jamaica,” she said.

The programme, being conducted under the theme ‘Driving Excellence: Safety, Compliance & Accountability’, is expected to increase the drivers’ competence in defensive driving, driver sensitisation, certification, and recertification.

According to Whyte-Chapman, the programme is being implemented by the WRHA’s Operations & Maintenance Department in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

Participants are receiving instruction in defensive-driving techniques, hazard recognition, risk assessment, road safety, traffic regulations, and responsible-driving practices.

Driver accountability

The training also focuses on driver accountability, including fleet management, accident reporting, and ITA certification and recertification requirements.

Whyte-Chapman noted that advanced defensive-driving sessions are being facilitated by the JCF, and drivers are also participating in a driver-safety forum dubbed ‘Ask the Experts’.

The defensive driving training forum gives participants an opportunity to engage representatives from the JCF, the ITA, and the WRHA’s legal and operations and maintenance departments on issues including driver certification, road safety, government-driver responsibilities, accident reporting, and practical driving challenges.

Errol Heaven, a driver at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, said the training has strengthened his awareness of the responsibility associated with operating a healthcare vehicle.

“This training reminds us that every trip we make matters. It is an eye-opening experience which has improved my awareness on the road and my sense of responsibility,” he said. “I am happy we as drivers are given the opportunity to get certified and recertified in defensive driving and road safety.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com