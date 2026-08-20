Under the Sea!

Hi, boys and girls!

Today, we’re heading to Dolphin Cove in St Ann with Madison and Kaylie for an exciting adventure into the world of marine life! Get ready to explore, meet some fascinating animals, and learn more about the creatures that live in and around our waters.

Along the way, we’ll discover what makes Jamaica’s marine animals special and some of the things we can do to help protect them. Then, dive into the fun right here with activities that will put your marine-life knowledge to the test.

Keep your Children’s Own page close and tune in to Children’s Own Watch & Win every Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. on TVJ. Follow the adventure, join in the activities and see what you can discover!

Ready, young explorers? Let’s dive in!

Marine Life Search!

The ocean is full of amazing creatures. How many can you find?

Look carefully at the underwater picture and find and circle each of these:

Dolphin

Sea turtle

Fish

Starfish

Crab

Coral

Add Some Colour!

Choose your favourite marine animal and give it a name, then colour the picture

Bonus!

Which marine animal would you most like to learn more about?

____________________________

Ask an adult to help you research it.

Take a Look!

Madison and Kaylie had quite an adventure at Dolphin Cove! Take a look at some of the moments from their visit as they get up close with dolphins and meet some colourful feathered friends.

Be an Ocean Protector!

Marine animals need clean, safe places to live. Would you know what to do to help protect them?

What would you do?

Read each situation and circle the best choice.

1. You finish a snack while visiting the beach. What should you do with the wrapper?

A. Leave it on the sand

B. Put it in a bin or take it home

C. Throw it into the sea

2. You spot a sea turtle while swimming. What should you do?

A. Watch it without disturbing it

B. Try to catch it

C. Follow and touch it

3. You see beautiful coral while exploring the sea. What should you do?

A. Break off a piece to take home

B. Leave it where it is

C. Stand on it for a better look

4. You notice someone pouring something dirty into a river or the sea. What should you do?

A. Ignore it

B. Join them

C. Tell a responsible adult

5. You find a marine animal that appears hurt or in trouble. What should you do?

A. Try to take it home

B. Get help from a responsible adult

C. Play with it

Dive in and Collect!

Your Animal Kingdom adventure isn’t over yet! It’s time to add another badge to your Children’s Own Watch & Win collection.

Collect Badge #5 of 8 – Dolphin Cove Adventures!

Already collecting? Keep going! Just joining the fun? You can start your collection today.

Cut out your badge, keep it safe and continue collecting the Watch & Win badges The Gleaner weekly.