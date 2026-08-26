About 90 per cent of mouth diseases can be prevented

When one thinks of oral diseases, tooth decay and gum disease immediately come to mind and, according to a Canadian doctor who recently volunteered in Jamaica with Great Shape Inc’s 1000 Smiles Project in Ocho Rios, about 80 to 90 per cent of diseases of the mouth can be prevented.

Dr Adam Szymczak, a private-practice dentist in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, was part of the Great Shape dental team that spent several weeks in Ocho Rios offering free dental care to children and adults, courtesy of the Sandals Foundation.

Dr Szymczak, his wife, Joanne, and son, Justin, who are also dentists, were part of a team that spent two weeks at the Ocho Rios High School compound and one week at the Marcus Garvey Technical High School compound, while also offering medical and dental checks, especially for students returning to school in September.

Asked about possible solutions to common dental problems, Szymczak offered simple, effective advice while pointing to some striking statistics.

“About 80 to 90 per cent of the disease in the mouth can be prevented,” he pointed out.

“The most common disease of the human body worldwide is tooth decay; the second most common disease of the human body is gum disease; so the two most common diseases – people talk about cancer and heart disease, they will kill you so people really focus on that - but if you look at what diseases affect the most people, it’s tooth decay and gum disease.”

Interestingly, he noted, they are also the two most preventable diseases affecting the human body.

Periodontitis is a serious bacterial gum infection that can cause the gums to pull away from the teeth, potentially causing teeth to loosen. It usually begins as untreated gingivitis.

However, according to Dr Szymczak, preventing dental problems is not complicated.

“It’s really about brushing twice a day with a fluoride-based toothpaste. The toothpaste has to have fluoride, and the technique with which one brushes the teeth is actually critical as well. So, obviously, using a toothbrush, make sure all surfaces of the teeth are clean.

“The chewing surface, the outside part, has to be clean and the inside has to be clean. So, that’s part one, brushing twice a day and the most important time to brush is just before bed.”

He said the second factor that is important in preventing, especially, gum disease is dental floss.

“A lot of people have difficulties with dental floss, it takes time to get used to it. It’s one of these things that can get frustrating but it’s very important to keep up with it.”

Correct flossing involves taking the floss between the teeth and ensuring it hugs the tooth so that the string goes below the gum line. That helps prevent both tooth decay and gum disease.

“So, it’s pretty straightforward, using a fluoride toothpaste, using a toothbrush twice a day, especially just before going to bed; and flossing just before going to bed.”

Another important factor relates to sugar consumption, the dentist said.

“Sugar causes tooth decay. So, if somebody consumes more sugar, they have one of two things they can do. They can decrease the amount of sugar or they have to increase the amount of time they spend brushing their teeth, or the amount of times they brush their teeth,” Dr Szymczak advised.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com