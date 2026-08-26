Family of dentists serves hundreds

There’s hardly a superlative left that has not been used to describe the impact of Great Shape! Inc’s ‘1000 Smiles’ project on Jamaicans over the decades it has been operating in the island.

For more than 20 years, the California-based organisation, in partnership with the Sandals Foundation, has helped brighten the smiles of thousands of Jamaicans, children and adults alike.

Described as the world’s largest international humanitarian dental project, Great Shape! Inc arrived in Ocho Rios in August 2026 and established a two-week clinic at the Ocho Rios High School.

This year’s mission also provided a fresh angle on the organisation’s contribution to Jamaican dental health.

Among the volunteers was a family of dentists believed to be the first trio from a single family to provide free dental services in Jamaica under the Great Shape umbrella.

Dr Adam Szymczak, a private-practice dentist in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, was joined by his wife, Joanne, also a dentist, and their son Justin, a fourth-year dental student at the University of Toronto. During the two weeks the clinic operated at Ocho Rios High School, the family made a strong impression on patients.

“The first time I came on a mission with Great Shape was last year with Sandals Foundation (in Grenada) and it was a life-changing moment, really,” Szymczak told The Gleaner.

“We provide life-changing treatment to patients, but it’s also life-changing for us as well, because seeing patients’ gratitude and appreciation for what we do, that hits deep with us and stays with us. So, it’s a very rewarding experience both ways, it’s a win-win situation for everybody. And we’ve got a lot of amazing feedbacks from patients saying how appreciative they are,” he added.

The younger Szymczak described the opportunity to provide free dental care as “amazing”.

“And like my father was saying, when patients are coming out of the chair they’re always so grateful and so appreciative of the work that we do. They come with smiles on their faces; some of them, like, even happy tears. And it warms your heart to help others. It’s something I plan on doing for many years to come.”

One person who has benefited from the free dental clinics over several years is Samoy Samuels of Exchange, Ocho Rios.

“This is my seventh year, I’ve gotten every service and honestly, it’s great. I’ve gotten fillings, extractions, cleanings, and the service is great,” Samuels said.

This year, she brought her children.

“My big son is getting root canal because he got injured at school last year. Dr Adam is great, a perfect professional; he’s just great. My youngest son is here also and they did so well with him. They calmed him down, gave him toys, was gentle with him. They tried their best to not let him be afraid of the dentist.”

Beyond treatment

For Samuels, the programme’s impact extends beyond treatment. After years of receiving free dental care, she now wants to volunteer.

“Right now I’m trying to volunteer, because I’ve gotten so much that I want to give back something. This is a great initiative for locals and I love it.”

After two weeks at Ocho Rios High School, the dental team relocated to Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St Ann’s Bay for a week-long clinic.

On Tuesday, the Sandals Foundation also brought medical and dental teams to the Ocho Rios Primary School for back-to-school medical examinations and treats. Hundreds of parents turned out with their children and expressed appreciation for the service.

Craig Francis of Ocho Rios brought his niece, Amanda Hall, to complete her medical examination ahead of her start at Westwood High School in September.

“Amanda did her medical and she also got some school supplies. The service was excellent and we’re satisfied,” Francis said.

Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation, said the day was focused on ensuring children were ready for the new school year.

“So we have doctors and nurses. We also have the dental team from Great Shape for all the dental work, and at the same time, give out some school supplies because we know those are much needed at this time. Over 300 students registered for medicals and were delighted with the service, especially from Great Shape’s dental team,” Clarke said.

She noted that the programme also helps to build capacity among Jamaican health-care students.

“We have worked with Great Shape 23 for years now and it’s really about not only coming out and offering services, but we also have students; UTech and UWI students have been part of the programme. They travelled from Jamaica to St Lucia and now back here again, serving the community. So it’s about building their capacity and at the same time giving much-needed services. We’re ensuring that we’re sending our children back to school healthy,” Clarke told The Gleaner.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com