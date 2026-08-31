Holness puts squatters on notice there’ll be no ‘chopping the line’

WESTERN BUREAU:

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has indicated that he might have to use emergency powers to prevent people from moving onto lands at Coopers Pen, Trelawny, in an attempt to secure a place in the Government’s planned relocation programme.

Holness, who toured the community on Friday and met with residents affected by the demolition of several homes on August 11, said reports of new people moving onto the lands to benefit from the Government’s intervention could not be allowed to continue.

“It means that I may have to use emergency powers to address some of the situation,” Holness said, referring to the possible use of a zone of special operations or a state of emergency.

He also made it clear that his Jamaica Labour Party administration does not support squatting and would not encourage people to illegally occupy land in the hope of eventually securing ownership.

“My administration, the Jamaica Labour Party, does not support the illegal and informal settlement of land. We don’t encourage it,” Holness said. “We don’t do that, and there is a reason for that.”

According to Holness, informal occupation of land has contributed to generations of Jamaicans living without secure property rights, creating disputes that can eventually end up in court.

‘Squatting is wrong’

He said the Government’s response to the Coopers Pen crisis must not send a message that squatting is a pathway to home ownership.

“So, whatever we are going to do in response to this crisis must establish firmly in the minds of Jamaicans, and in government policy, that squatting is wrong,” he said.

However, Holness stressed that opposition to squatting did not mean the Government would abandon people who had been living informally on the land.

“However, it must also establish that we must assist, help persons who are informally and irregularly settled on land,” he said. “That is not because you are squatting, you are abandoned.”

The prime minister said the Government was particularly concerned about reports that new people were moving into Coopers Pen in an attempt to become beneficiaries of the relocation programme.

“What has come to my attention is that there are persons moving into the area, displacing people who are here, on the basis that they are going to claim whatever solutions are going to be given to you,” he said.

“In other words, there are those trying to displace you of your uncertain property rights. We are not going to allow that to happen,” Holness insisted.

He also accused Opposition People’s National Party politicians of encouraging people to illegally occupy the lands.

“And what is worse is that there are politicians who have told people to do this,” Holness said. “The same politicians who told you to come and occupy the land are telling other people who were not on the land to come and occupy the land and displace you.”

Holness described the practice as “chopping the line” and warned that the Government would not allow people to manipulate the relocation process.

“Well, I am being clear: we will not allow anyone to chop any line in Jamaica,” he said. “We are not supporting the ‘chopping line’ culture. We are not supporting the scamming culture.

“That is what has destroyed Jamaica. That is what has made us poor, and that is what has gotten you into this position,” Holness told the residents.

To prevent any abuse of the relocation programme, the Government is conducting surveys to determine who are legitimate potential beneficiaries.

Holness said the Ministry of Housing had interviewed about 70 per cent of the people on the land, while the Social Development Commission was being brought in to assess households, families and vulnerable residents. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is also conducting assessments.

The information from the three agencies will be combined to determine who qualifies for assistance.

“So, I want to make it clear that anybody [who] is trying to scam the system, it won’t work,” Holness said.

Roads, water and electricity

The Government has identified land near Coopers Pen and is considering another location in Trelawny if additional space is needed.

Holness said legitimate beneficiaries would receive surveyed lots in a planned subdivision equipped with roads, water and electricity, rather than simply being directed to occupy another piece of land.

The Government also plans to provide relocation grants to assist beneficiaries with rebuilding and replacing damaged furniture and household items.

The lots could be made available through long-term leases, outright purchase and social housing arrangements for people without income.

Holness said the ultimate objective is to move residents from informal occupation into legally recognised property ownership.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com