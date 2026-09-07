News September 07 2026 Daily life in Iran on the beach along the Strait of Hormuz 1 min read Copied Loading article... A boy plays in wet sand as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. Two people sit on rocks overlooking a beach as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A woman pushes a girl on a swing on a beach along the Strait of Hormuz in Kuhestak, Iran. A man, woman and boy ride a motorcycle along the waterfront as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A girl plays in the water with a swim ring as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A man rests at a waterfront shelter as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A man paddleboards among swimmers in the Strait of Hormuz, with boats docked at a harbor in Bandar Abbas, Iran. BANDAR ABBAS (AP): Copied Popular News More from Category September 2026 SHAMEFUL September 2026 JTA demands seat at table on school closures September 2026 JAMVAC looks beyond the ports September 2026 Born to beat the odds September 2026 Blake: Stand with colleagues, but not at expense of JCF Read more Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.