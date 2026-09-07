News September 07 2026

Daily life in Iran on the beach along the Strait of Hormuz

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  • A boy plays in wet sand as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A boy plays in wet sand as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
  • Two people sit on rocks overlooking a beach as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. Two people sit on rocks overlooking a beach as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
  • A woman pushes a girl on a swing on a beach along the Strait of Hormuz in Kuhestak, Iran. A woman pushes a girl on a swing on a beach along the Strait of Hormuz in Kuhestak, Iran.
  • A man, woman and boy ride a motorcycle along the waterfront as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A man, woman and boy ride a motorcycle along the waterfront as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
  • A girl plays in the water with a swim ring as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A girl plays in the water with a swim ring as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
  • A man rests at a waterfront shelter as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. A man rests at a waterfront shelter as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
  • A man paddleboards among swimmers in the Strait of Hormuz, with boats docked at a harbor in Bandar Abbas, Iran. A man paddleboards among swimmers in the Strait of Hormuz, with boats docked at a harbor in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

BANDAR ABBAS (AP):

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