Daily life in Iran on the beach along the Strait of Hormuz

A boy plays in wet sand as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Two people sit on rocks overlooking a beach as others swim and commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

A woman pushes a girl on a swing on a beach along the Strait of Hormuz in Kuhestak, Iran.

A man, woman and boy ride a motorcycle along the waterfront as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

A girl plays in the water with a swim ring as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

A man rests at a waterfront shelter as commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.