Haaland’s disputed goal wins Manchester derby for 10-man City against United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland’s hotly contested goal settled the 199th Manchester derby on Sunday.

The Norwegian struck in the 60th minute at Old Trafford to seal a 1-0 win for 10-man Manchester City over fierce rival Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL).

City moved level on points with defending champion Arsenal at the top of the EPL standings.

At first, the goal was ruled out for offside, but after VAR review the on-field decision was overturned.

That sparked a roar of celebration from the away fans.

United’s players were incensed by the decision, with Enzo Fernandez appearing to be in an offside position during the build-up.

But the Premier League said the goal was allowed because, despite diving to head the ball, the Argentine did not get a touch before it reached Haaland at the far post.

However, league rules state a player is interfering with play when “clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent.”

City will feel justice was done after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd for kicking out at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

With the one-man advantage, United hit the post either side of halftime - first from Marcus Rashford’s long-range free kick and then Kobbie Mainoo’s low shot from the edge of the area.

Haaland’s goal makes him the top scorer in the Manchester derby in Premier League history with nine.

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