Police seize bullets for high-powered rifles

The police in St Catherine are searching for a group of men who eluded cops, leaving behind a small quantity of ammunition for high-powered rifles.

Twenty rounds of 7.62 calibre ammunition used in AK-47 rifles and a single 12-guage shotgun cartridge were seized during the incident, which occurred in the community of Gordon Pen on Friday, according to the police.

Reports are that about 4:30pm a police team was on patrol in Gordon Pen when they saw three men behaving in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

They fled before cops could apprehend them.

The police say the bullets were found during the search of a juice box found where the men were seen.

-- Rasbert Turner

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