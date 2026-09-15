Growth & Jobs | “Screening saved my life”: Howard Lawrence’s journey with prostate cancer and the power of early detection

For Howard Lawrence, the decision to get screened annually for prostate cancer turned out to be lifesaving. Diagnosed with the illness last year, he credits early detection for giving him a fighting chance.

Lawrence, who began annual screenings at age 40, is grateful that he listened to doctors and health professionals about the importance of regular prostate checks.

“I have a family history because my grandfather died from prostate cancer in 1983. So once I turned 40, I committed to yearly screenings, including the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test and digital rectal exam,” he shared.

“In 2022, my PSA levels were normal. But a year later, they had jumped significantly. By March 2024, my PSA had risen from 3.7 to 4.03. My urologist felt a slight hardening of the prostate during a DRE, so we monitored it. By July, my PSA was 4.28,” he recalled.

“Anything over 4.0 is considered high. An MRI showed irregular cells that required further investigation. A biopsy was done on September 12, 2024, and on October 17, 2024, I received the news that I had stage two prostate cancer.”

Faced with the diagnosis, the banker didn’t hesitate to explore treatment options.

“My urologist said prostate cancer develops slowly, so I could monitor. But I wanted to act. We looked into robotic surgery, which was expensive and not available in Jamaica, so I arranged to have it done in the Dominican Republic. The procedure was minimally invasive, which meant a smoother recovery,” he explained.

Though he recovered well, Lawrence admitted that he delayed full recovery by overexerting himself. Still, he is thankful for the support and resources that made treatment possible.

Urologist Dr Elon Thompson said the message of early screening to prevent prostate cancer cannot be overemphasized because of the impact it has had on Jamaicans.

MOST COMMON CANCER

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting Jamaican men and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Jamaica. So everyone has a role to play in encouraging men over 40 to get their annual screening,” he said.

“The reasons behind men being unwilling to get screened are multifactorial. Traditionally, many of our men do not have a good health-seeking profile, and so by the time they come in for treatment, cancer has already started to spread. There is also the sociocultural issue where many men fear getting the digital rectal exam because of what the procedure involves. But they can do the PSA, and National Health Fund offers a subsidy so they can get it done,” he explained.

Dr Thompson explained that there were several treatment options available depending on the nature of the illness but pointed out that annual screening was the best option.

“Annual screening will help us to detect it early so you can be treated,” he explained.

Michael Jureidini, a prostate cancer survivor and chairman of Brothers United Against Prostate Cancer, echoed the call for early screening.

“The treatment for prostate cancer is expensive, and it also takes an emotional toll on you and your family. Imagine if you are from a background where you don’t have insurance. The cost of treatment can impact you and your family. The robotics treatment, for instance, can be as much as $5 million based on some estimates. However, screening and early detection can help with avoiding those high costs,” he said.

JN Life Insurance Managing Director Hugh Reid stressed the importance of insurance in managing critical illnesses.

“Families often face financial strain when a loved one is diagnosed. Insurance can ease that burden. Given how widespread prostate cancer is, I urge all men over 40 to get screened and ensure they have coverage,” he said.

Lawrence is thankful he had critical illness insurance to help cover expenses.

“The treatment was costly, but my insurance made it manageable. Without it, things would’ve been much harder,” he affirmed.