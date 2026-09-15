Growth & Jobs | Security and reliability matter to your savings

Although return matters to savers and investors, it should not be the only factor when deciding where to place your money.

Customers should also consider the strength and reputation of the institution, the terms of the deposit, when the funds may be needed, the currency in which they wish to save, and how the deposit fits into their broader financial plan.

This is particularly important in a changing economic environment.

A high return may look attractive, but if the term does not match your cash-flow needs, or if too much of your money is locked away, the decision may not be the right one. The better question is not simply ‘What is the highest rate?’

It is, ‘What combination of return, security and access best suits my needs?’

Long-Term Saving Can Build Financial Discipline

One of the less obvious benefits of a fixed deposit account is that it can help protect savings from being gradually absorbed into everyday spending.

Money that remains in a regular savings account can be easier to access and easier to spend. By separating funds into a defined-term deposit, customers can create a clearer boundary between money for today and money for tomorrow.

For a business, that may mean protecting capital intended for expansion. For a family, it could mean preserving funds for education or a home purchase. For a retiree, it may mean maintaining a stable pool of savings. For an institution, it can mean matching reserves to a known future obligation.

In each case, the deposit becomes part of a deliberate financial strategy rather than simply idle cash.

For customers who are looking for a secure way to earn a competitive return on funds they do not need immediately, JN Bank, a solid and reliable financial institution serving Jamaicans since 1874, is currently offering a limited-time premium offer with attractive rates on qualifying new funds.

The offer is available on fixed deposits in Jamaican dollars, US dollars, pounds sterling and Canadian dollars, with longer-term options depending on the currency and amount deposited.

It is designed for people, businesses, institutions, diaspora customers and others who want to earn more while placing their funds with a trusted and established Jamaican financial institution.

Ultimately, long-term saving is about more than chasing a return.

It is about giving your money a clear purpose, balancing growth with security, and making decisions today that can strengthen your financial position tomorrow.

If the money is not needed immediately and the goal is to preserve capital while earning a competitive return, then a longer-term fixed deposit may deserve a place in your financial plan.

Rates and availability are subject to market conditions. Customers should consider their liquidity needs and financial circumstances before selecting a fixed deposit term.

Saniah Spencer is chief product officer, savings & deposits, JN Bank.