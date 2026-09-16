Abel calls for better suicide-response training

WESTERN BUREAU:

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Wendel Abel is calling for better training for Jamaica’s first responders, emergency-service workers and emergency-room staff in dealing with people exhibiting suicidal behaviour, arguing that poor responses can deepen existing trauma.

Speaking at last Thursday’s World Suicide Prevention Day Webinar 2026 on Zoom, Abel said suicidal thoughts and attempts are often cries for help rooted in past trauma. He noted that about 80 per cent of Jamaicans have experienced some form of trauma.

“Our systems need to apply the principles of trauma-informed practices, so we must realise that trauma is common, with 80 per cent of individuals having been exposed to trauma. We must recognise the signs of trauma and be able to respond to it appropriately, and we should apply the knowledge we have about trauma to create supportive policies and practices,” said Abel.

He argued that some current practices risk worsening psychological harm.

“For instance, if somebody presents themselves to the emergency room after having attempted suicide, they are restrained in the emergency room, and that is re-traumatisation,” Abel explained. “I want to see us address these issues in our emergency rooms, where we have clearer policies and guidelines on how we deal with persons who may present with suicidal behaviour”.

While suicidal behaviour can occur at any age, including among the elderly, Abel said attempts by young people may signal long-buried trauma and should be treated as appeals for help.

“You may be told that a female has presented to the emergency room for having attempted suicide, and she has done this many times before. When you ask, ‘What’s the problem here?’, it turns out it is childhood trauma, usually sexual abuse,” said Abel.

He urged adults to view behavioural problems among children through a different lens.

“A lot of children who display problematic behaviour, when you take a careful look at their history, it is the language of trauma. Children show us when they are in distress before they tell us,” Abel added. “When you begin to see those problematic behaviours, let us not ask, ‘What is wrong with that child?’, but ask ‘What is happening to that child?’.”

Although Jamaica has one of the world’s lowest suicide rates, averaging 2.1 per 100,000 people, findings from the 2026 Global School-Based Health Survey paint a more troubling picture among young people. Three in 10 students reported seriously considering and planning suicide, while one in four said they had attempted it. Among those who had contemplated suicide, 36.6 per cent were girls and 23.1 per cent were boys.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or expressing suicidal thoughts, or has attempted suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline at (888) 639-5433, or the U-Matter Chatline at (876) 838-4897.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com