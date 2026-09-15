Labour and Social Security Ministry says September 15 NIS pension payments delayed

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that their payments scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, have been delayed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said it understands the importance of the payments to pensioners and acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the delay.

The ministry said its team is working to resolve the matter and facilitate the payments as soon as possible.

It apologised to pensioners for the delay and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

“A further update will be provided once the matter has been resolved and payments are being processed,” the ministry said.

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