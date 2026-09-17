Adapt or be left behind, administrative professionals told

WESTERN BUREAU:

Administrative professionals who fail to adapt to rapid technological change and evolving workplace demands risk being left behind, according to Keron Hall, president of the Kingston Chapter of the Jamaica Association of Administrative Professionals (JAAP).

Hall urged members of the profession to reject complacency, challenge traditional ways of working, and continuously upgrade their skills as technology reshapes the modern workplace.

“The question is no longer whether change is coming. It is whether you are ready to embrace change,” Hall told delegates attending the 34th JAAP Annual Convention and Education Forum, held from September 10 to 13.

The convention, staged under the theme ‘Disrupting Minds: Navigating Emerging Trends’, encouraged administrative professionals to rethink how they approach their work and prepare for a rapidly changing environment.

“At first glance, the word disrupting may seem unsettling, or as disruption is often associated with something or someone negative,” said Hall.

“However, disruption is not always something to fear. Sometimes disruption is exactly what we need to challenge old ways of thinking, inspire innovation, and unlock new possibilities.”

Hall said administrative professionals must be equipped to thrive in a workplace where change is constant.

“Today’s administrative professionals must develop the knowledge, agility, and confidence to navigate an ever-evolving workplace,” she said.

She also urged professionals to be “curious instead of comfortable, innovative instead of complacent, and open-minded instead of resistant”.

The call for adaptability was echoed by Jennifer Wright, JAAP’s national president, who said the convention theme challenged members to prepare for the future of the profession.

“This theme called us to think differently, embrace things, and prepare ourselves for the future of our profession with courage and resilience,” she said.

Wright also framed the convention within a broader message of faith and perseverance, drawing on the biblical passage Habakkuk 3:17-18, which speaks of maintaining joy and faith in difficult circumstances.

She said that spirit of resilience was especially meaningful as JAAP celebrated meeting and surpassing its target for the 2026 convention.

“We trust the Lord, acknowledging His hand in guiding us,” she said, adding that she believed the convention would equip members with the resilience to overcome obstacles, the wisdom to adapt to new strengths, and the capacity to excel in their roles.

Hall stressed that adaptation requires more than attendance at professional-development sessions. She encouraged the more than 280 delegates to ask questions, share experiences, network and challenge their assumptions.

“Remember, every major innovation began with someone who was willing to think differently,” she said.

She also cited American futurist and author Alvin Toffler, who championed the importance of being able to “learn, unlearn, and relearn” in the 21st century.

Hall closed by urging delegates to choose growth, quoting leadership expert John C. Maxwell: “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional, so you have to choose.”

“Today, let us choose growth. Let us embrace disruption not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity to become stronger, smarter, and more impactful professionals,” she said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com