NWA ramps up $38 million road rehabilitation project in Trelawny

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is ramping up efforts to complete a robust $38 million patching and local rehabilitation project in Trelawny.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project involves bushing, drain cleaning and patching of the worst-affected sections of the targeted roadways.

The project is now far advanced, with work being completed in South Trelawny.

Among the roadways which have been repaired in the south are sections of the Albert Town to Troy main road, the stretch of roadway from Albert Town to Lorrimers and the Jackson Town to Ulster Spring corridor.

Ricketts says that work now continues along sections of the Duncans to Long Pond, Martha Brae to Kinloss, Clarks Town to Kinloss, and Falmouth to Springvale corridors.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026, weather permitting.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

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