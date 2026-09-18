GK Foundation invests $32m in student support

The GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has reinforced its investment in education, providing more than $32 million in scholarships and bursaries to Jamaican students.

The support includes more than $2.2 million in bursaries awarded to 20 children of GraceKennedy employees through the Carlton Alexander Memorial Bursary Programme, as well as scholarships valued at more than $30 million for 90 students attending the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona; the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech); the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMC); and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The bursaries were presented during the 36th annual Carlton Alexander Memorial Bursary Awards Ceremony, held last month at GraceKennedy’s headquarters in downtown Kingston under the theme, ‘Where Potential Blooms’.

The programme was established in honour of the late S. Carlton Alexander, former chairman and chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Limited.

“At just 17 years old, Carlton Alexander joined Grace, Kennedy & Co. Ltd. as a stock clerk and, over the decades, steadily advanced through the ranks to ultimately lead the company. His journey reminds us that extraordinary achievement often begins with unseen promise. Today, as we award these bursaries in his name, we celebrate not only academic excellence, but also the boundless potential of each recipient,” said Gail Moss-Solomon, general counsel and chief corporate secretary at GraceKennedy Limited.

Awards ranged from $65,000 for secondary-school students up to Grade 11, to $90,000 for sixth-form students and $150,000 for tertiary-level recipients. The bursaries are renewable annually, subject to satisfactory academic performance.

Among the recipients was Kenisha Ram, a psychology and Chinese major at UWI, Mona, and daughter of Nalini Ram, a support services representative at Allied Insurance Brokers.

“Whenever I think about my dreams for the future, they always involve giving back to my community in some way. With the support of this bursary, I hope to dedicate more time to research that will help me make a meaningful contribution to that goal,” said Kenisha.

Caroline Mahfood, chief executive officer of the GraceKennedy Foundation, said the bursary programme reflects the organisation’s commitment to nurturing future leaders.

“This year’s theme: ‘Where Potential Blooms’, reflects what we see in each of our awardees. Through hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence, they have already demonstrated tremendous promise. We are proud to invest in the educational journeys of the children of GraceKennedy team members across the group and look forward to seeing how their talents, ambitions, and aspirations continue to flourish.”

The awards form part of the foundation’s broader effort to expand access to educational opportunities and support student achievement at both the secondary and tertiary levels.