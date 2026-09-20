Man allegedly held with lead list used in lottery scam granted bail

A 22-year-old man who was allegedly held with lottery scamming paraphernalia on his cellular phone was granted bail in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Romaine Hamilton was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 following a bail application by his attorney Lieutenant Colonel Michael Deans.

Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle, who presided over the hearing, also ordered Hamilton to give his fingerprints to the police and report to the Portmore Police Station three times per week.

The case has been transferred to the higher St Catherine Circuit Court.

Hamilton is facing a charge of possession of identity information, which is an offence under the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) (Special Provisions) Act).

Reports are that the police conducted an operation in Phoenix Village, Portmore, in St Catherine on September 8 during which a house was searched.

It’s alleged that during the search the police observed lead sheets with the names and addresses of persons residing overseas after they were granted access to Hamilton’s cellular phone.

Hamilton is scheduled to return to court on October 16.

-- Rasbert Turner

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