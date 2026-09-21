DETOUR DRAIN - PPV operators pay heavy price for Spring Mount breakaway

WESTERN BUREAU:

Public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators in Upper St James say the prolonged closure of the Spring Mount main road is putting them under serious financial strain. Commuters are paying more for some trips, and drivers struggle to cover fuel, repairs, and other operating costs.

Nigel Campbell, a representative of Upper St James bus operators who ply the Montego Bay to Maldon Route, said the alternative route through Hampton has become a costly nightmare, with heavy traffic, dangerous road conditions, and mounting vehicle wear and tear.

“The road is in such a deplorable state. If there is an accident on that road, you will have traffic backing up for as much as two hours,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the deteriorated road network is forcing operators to spend more on maintaining their vehicles at a time when they are already struggling to make ends meet.

He said operators have had little choice but to pass a portion of the additional expense on to passengers, resulting in a $30 increase on the Maroon Town route.

“With the fare, we charge a little extra, which is $30, and we can’t charge any more. Definitely not, because it would not be sustainable enough to operate, not even for the customers.”

Campbell said the fare from Maroon Town has moved from $370 to $400 but warned that operators cannot increase fares indefinitely.

He noted that the situation has become increasingly difficult because the alternative route was not designed to accommodate the volume and size of traffic now using it.

“The big trucks are using it. The big bus, the Coasters, are using it. Even when two cars try to pass at a certain point, it’s impossible. Much less the big 10-wheeler trucks and the buses,” said Campbell.

The mechanical strain is particularly severe for buses carrying passengers up steep sections of the road, Campbell said.

“Buses stop on the hill with the load, try to move, burn out the clutch, and have to work on (undergo repairs) [at] the same place.”

Campbell said operators had expected remedial work on sections of the alternative route after a commitment was made at a recent meeting but claimed that the promised action has not materialised.

“There was a meeting with NWA (National Works Agency), and Mr Stephen Shaw promised that he will look into it and get something done within two weeks, pertaining to filling out some of the potholes over by Hampton. We haven’t seen that as yet.”

The Gleaner was unable to get an update from the NWA.

With the disruption continuing, Campbell said the pressure on operators is becoming unsustainable.

“So it is coming on to a crunch time, and something has to be done.”

He said the financial burden is not limited to the cost of fuel but extends to the damage caused by operating on the rough detour – “all the wear and tear”.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com