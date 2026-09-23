15-year-old boy charged with murder of 64-year-old Clarendon woman

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 64-year-old domestic helper Hyacinth Rose Johnson, whose body was discovered behind her home in Union district, near Frankfield, Clarendon, on July 1.

The teenager, who police identify as Johnson’s neighbour, was arrested over the weekend and interviewed by detectives on Monday.

During the interview, he reportedly confessed to killing Johnson.

He was subsequently charged with murder. His court date is being finalised.

Johnson’s body was discovered by residents about 7:00 am on July 1, after concerns grew over her absence from her usual church activities.

Police said residents became concerned after Johnson, who was last seen at church on Sunday, failed to turn up for a prayer meeting on Tuesday. Checks were later made at her home, where residents found her body lying face down behind the house.

The police reported that she had suffered stab wounds to the chest.

Investigators believe Johnson was fatally stabbed at the teenager’s home before her body was taken to the rear of her own house.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain under investigation.

- Olivia Brown

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