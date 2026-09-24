‘STATE NOT ABOVE THE LAW’

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness is insisting that the “State is not above the law”, amid growing concerns about an increase in the number of fatal police shootings across the island.

Speaking yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Housing Agency of Jamaica’s (HAJ) Luana Phase Four in St Elizabeth, Holness emphasised that independent institutions are in place to hold security forces accountable.

“I wish to assure the families and the community that the State is not above the law, and that the institutions that are in place, many of them independent of the Government, will execute their duties,” he said.

Data from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) revealed that 25 fatal police shootings have been recorded so far this month.

The latest occurred yesterday in St Elizabeth, where a man identified as Jowayne Salmon was fatally shot by the police in an alleged confrontation. The police said the man was a member of the Speculation gang that operates in the parish.

His killing sparked protests in the community of Speculation, near Black River.

Since last year, 223 people have been killed in fatal police shootings, according to INDECOM, while 71 members of the police force have been charged for the 2024-26 period following investigations.

However, indicating that the State’s “first attempt, always, is to bring them (suspects) before the courts”, Holness stressed that police operations are intelligence-driven.

“When the police act, you should know, and I say this for every Jamaican to be aware that this is not anything we are hiding. We have increased significantly the capacity of the police to gather intelligence, investigate, and uncover all those who are involved in gangs, including those who pretend to be innocent. We know them,” he said.

Noting the presence of a gang in the parish, Holness charged citizens to reject criminal elements from their communities who, he said, sometimes “parade as if they are Robin Hood”, but are “only there to rob your neighbourhood”.

“Let’s get the murderers out of our society. Let’s get them out now, including those who are wrapped up in our communities, who infiltrate our organisations, who pretend like they are innocent and you don’t know what they are doing outside. We know, “ he said.

“This is a warning and I’m putting it very clearly. All of the criminals, all of the dons, all of them who are pretending that they are not involved, we know,” Holness added.

Noting the protests that sometimes erupt following a fatal police shooting, the prime minister stated that he pays close attention to all families “who claim the innocence of their loved ones who have been killed by state forces”.

However, while indicating that “there shouldn’t be one person, innocent person, who is killed”, Holness said he has observed that the demonstrations are often only held in relation to police killings.

“I don’t see people demonstrating for the murders of innocent people in Jamaica as how there are demonstrations for persons who the police have implicated or for those who commit the crimes,” he said.

“The decline in the murder rate is not by accident,” he added, stating that the island is on track to record fewer than 600 murders this year.

“Our society, sometimes we praise the perpetrators and we don’t pay enough attention and give sympathies to the victims,” he said. “We have to be clear [about] who we are and what we want to do as a society. To get to that point where there doesn’t need to be any more police killings, our murder rate needs to get to zero.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister pointed out that the development at Luana would provide 337 housing solutions, comprising 140 houses and 197 service lots, and represents a $3.7-billion investment.

“Generally, the houses and lots that the Government has anything to do with are transparently distributed,” he said, adding that sometimes homes might be reserved for specific individuals based on recommendations from the venture partner or the bank.

The development will be constructed by Chins Equipment and Construction Limited, while financing is being provided by Sagicor Bank.

Norman Brown, chairman of the HAJ board of directors, said the development would be climate resilient.

“How we build is as important as how much we build. We must build with the future in mind,” Brown said. “The Government’s approach of building forward better, places emphasis on stronger building standards, improved drainage, risk-informed development and integrated infrastructure planning,” he said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com