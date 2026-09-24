UWI student wins $3 million in Flow promotion

University of the West Indies (UWI) student Rachel-Lee Reece began the new academic year $3 million richer after being named the grand prize winner in Flow’s Passport to Millions prepaid promotion.

Reece emerged as the top winner in the six-week campaign, which rewarded Flow prepaid customers across Jamaica with close to $10 million in cash and prizes.

For the university student, the win represents more than a financial windfall, with Reece sharing that part of her winnings will be invested in completing her education.

“I’m extremely grateful and still trying to take it all in. Winning $3 million is an incredible feeling, but what makes it even more meaningful for me is knowing that I can put some of the money towards my education and invest in my future,” said Reece.

In addition to the $3-million cash prize, Reece and a guest travelled to Barbados on an all-expenses-paid trip to experience the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 final on Sunday, September 20, between the Jamaica Kingsmen and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

“I’m thankful to Flow for this opportunity, and the trip to Barbados to watch the T20 final was just awesome. This is an experience I will never forget,” she added.

The Passport to Millions promotion formed part of Flow’s summer customer rewards programme and offered prepaid customers several opportunities to win throughout the six-week period. Customers qualified for weekly $1 million prizes by purchasing eligible prepaid plans, while customers replacing their SIM cards had the opportunity to win weekly cash prizes of $50,000.

Latoy Lawrence, head of marketing at Flow Jamaica, said the campaign was designed to reward customers in meaningful ways while creating memorable experiences throughout the summer.

“Passport to Millions was really about giving back to our customers and creating moments that can make a genuine difference in their lives,” said Lawrence. “Throughout the promotion, we have seen winners use their prizes to support their families, improve their homes, and pursue personal goals. Rachel-Lee’s story is another great example, and we are especially pleased that part of her winnings will support her education and future aspirations.”