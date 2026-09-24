Pastor charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted following job offer

A 45-year-old minister of religion has been charged with several sexual offences after he allegedly promised a woman employment and later sexually assaulted her.

The accused has been charged with grievous sexual assault, forcible detention with intent to commit sexual intercourse and forcible abduction.

He was charged on Tuesday.

Reports are that the accused met the complainant in the Corporate Area and offered her employment.

It is alleged that on August 7 and August 16, the accused lured the woman to his home in Portmore, St Catherine.

The accused allegedly detained her and took away her cellular phone before forcibly sexually assaulting her on both occasions.

The matter was reported to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) in the St Catherine South police division, and an investigation was launched.

The accused was subsequently arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

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