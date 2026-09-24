Teen siblings charged after 14-year-old girl beaten unconscious on bus

Two 16-year-old siblings have been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl on a bus in Spanish Town, St Catherine, leaving her unconscious.

The teenagers have been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Their names have been withheld because of their ages.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm on Monday, the complainant was travelling on a Toyota Coaster bus in the Spanish Town bus park along Burke Road when a dispute developed between her and one of the accused.

It is alleged that the accused told the girl she was being “loud” on the bus, leading to an argument.

The situation reportedly escalated, with both accused, who are siblings, allegedly punching the girl all over her body.

During the assault, the girl sustained a fractured nose and fell to the ground, where she became unconscious.

She was subsequently assisted to Spanish Town General Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The accused were later taken into custody in the company of a parent.

A court date is being finalised for their appearance.

- Rasbert Turner

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