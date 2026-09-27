Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, 29, speaks in a t-shirt, sweatpants, and Crocs sandals at the Meta Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, last Wednesday. Leaked details of his pay package reportedly show a US$1-million base salary plus bonuses and equity worth up to US$150 million over five years. That comes on top of an estimated US$3.6-billion fortune, mostly from his stake in Scale AI, the start-up he co-founded and in which Meta bought a 49 per cent stake in 2025. AG Guest Guest