Security guard accidentally shoots senior citizen during attack

A security guard who was attacked and stabbed during a confrontation along Molynes Road in St Andrew has been implicated in the accidental shooting and injury of a 69-year-old man.

The incident, which occurred at about 9:30 am on Sunday, has resulted in the guard being investigated for discharging a firearm causing injury.

Reports are that the security guard was involved in a tussle with another man when he was attacked and stabbed. During the confrontation, the guard’s firearm was discharged.

The 69-year-old man, who works as a tyre shop attendant, was in the vicinity when he was struck by the bullet.

He was assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

The Half-Way Tree Criminal Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.