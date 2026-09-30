Judge gives police until Wednesday morning to charge or release Pops YG

A judge has given the police until 9:00 am on Wednesday to either lay a charge against entertainer and popular social media personality Pops YG or release him.

The order was made in the Trelawny Parish Court on Tuesday following an habeas corpus application by his attorney Donnovan Collins.

Pops YG, real name Ansel Fairclough, has been in custody since Monday.

He was arrested at his Trelawny home on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act, commonly called the lottery scam law, while livestreaming on TikTok.

Hours after the court order, Pops YG was interviewed by police investigators, his attorney disclosed.

- Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.