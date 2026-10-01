Samuda: No NWC resources for water parties

Water Minister Matthew Samuda has assured Jamaicans that no permits are being issued for “water parties” using National Water Commission (NWC) resources.

Samuda was responding to concerns over the possible misuse of public water supplies during ongoing conservation efforts.

The assurance comes as the country continues to grapple with crippling drought conditions, resulting in the NWC imposing water prohibition orders across several parishes.

However, with the traditional peak summer party season barely over, events such as ‘SOAK’D’, held at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) last weekend, and ‘WET’, being promoted for this coming weekend, have raised eyebrows.

Samuda, who was responding to questions at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew, said that since the restrictions relate to NWC-supplied water, there is no basis to withhold permits.

“It doesn’t refer to privately procured water. No, it may be immoral, but it’s not illegal. And I don’t know that the parish council [municipal corporation) would have a legal basis for rejection. But, to note, in the case of The UWI, The UWI is not supplied by [the] National Water Commission. There’s a private water supplier that uses the well in that area. So that would be a question really for The UWI in terms of their own management of their resources,” responded Samuda.

He also disclosed that party promoters are required to provide details about their water source.

“As it relates to other water parties that may or may not be happening, they would have to present a purchase agreement to whichever parish council wherever that event is, to prove water sources. I believe there is one next week which actually has engaged NEPA (National Environment and Planning Agency) for the use of seawater in their event. So, I’m not sure which event you’re referring to, but I’m just saying that generally, whereas we would, we find it offensive that persons would want to have a water party while there’s such water scarcity, I don’t know that the law prevents it. But they do have to present receipts or a purchase certificate for private water sources, Samuda indicated.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com