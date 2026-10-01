4-H Clubs to invest $20 million in gardens at four western infant schools

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is to invest approximately $20 million in four model gardens at infant schools in western Jamaica, with support from the CHASE Fund, as part of an effort to cultivate an interest in agriculture from an early age.

While he did not disclose when the project will begin, Colin Virgo, chairman of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, said the ‘Gardens of Excellence’ initiative will target communities among those hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa.

“We have to get this appreciation and love and interest in agriculture in our young people from those tender ages,” Virgo said.

He was speaking during a plenary session on ‘Dynamics and Inclusive Agriculture and Fisheries: Exchanging Experiences for Growth, Productivity and Resilience’ at the 20th Caribbean Week of Agriculture, being held at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on Thursday.

Virgo said the four gardens will serve as model school gardens, giving children practical exposure to food production while helping to shape their attitudes towards agriculture and the environment.

“The moment they get caught up with that device (mobile phones)… If we wait until they get hooked on that device, it’s too late,” he said.

He said the initiative forms part of a wider 4-H effort to enter schools and communities early, building “awareness, that appreciation, that understanding from very early”.

Virgo said exposing children to agriculture from an early age is critical to developing the next generation of farmers and fostering greater appreciation for food production.

- Albert Ferguson

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