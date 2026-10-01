Health ministry urges Jamaicans to make oral health an everyday priority

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging Jamaicans to make oral health a part of their daily routine as the country observes Oral Health Month in October.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme ‘A happy mouth is a happy life’, highlighting the link between good oral health and overall health and well-being.

Throughout the month of October, the ministry will conduct more than 130 oral health activities across the island, including dental screenings, oral health education, preventive care and fluoride treatments.

The activities will target children, pregnant women, older adults, people with special needs and the wider population.

A major focus will be placed on children through school-based and early-childhood outreach, with the aim of encouraging good oral hygiene practices from an early age.

The health ministry will also provide opportunities for members of the public to access oral health information and services in their communities.

The October activities build on several ongoing initiatives, including the School-based Oral Health Programme, the Second Chance Smiles Initiative, Community Dental Outreach Clinics and the ‘Watch Your Mouth’ public education campaign.

Meanwhile, the ministry is reminding Jamaicans that prevention starts at home.

It is encouraging people to brush their teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, clean between their teeth, limit sugary foods and drinks, visit the dentist regularly and seek care when they experience oral health problems.

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