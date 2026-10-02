Fi Wi Children calls for anti-bullying law amid Kingston College student safety concerns

The Fi We Children Foundation (FWCF) is calling on the Government to enact comprehensive anti-bullying legislation, arguing that Jamaica’s lack of a dedicated legal framework is a significant gap in efforts to protect children from violence, abuse and harm.

The call comes amid concerns surrounding a viral video involving a Grade 7 student at Kingston College who was seen being held over a stairwell railing by two older students before falling.

FWCF is also urging Kingston College to urgently review its mechanisms for reporting and responding to bullying, intimidation and other student safety concerns, particularly whether those systems are accessible, child-friendly and trusted by students.

The organisation's call follows an interview with TVJ News in which the mother of the student said her child told her he had voluntarily gone over the railing and had been experiencing bullying from a student in his class.

The mother said when she asked why he had not reported the alleged bullying, the child told her he was afraid of being labelled an “informer”.

FWCF said that account raises questions about whether students, particularly younger children, feel safe using existing reporting channels because of concerns about retaliation, stigma or other social consequences.

The children rights advocate said this is particularly important given that the child is reportedly a Grade 7 student and relatively new to the school.

However, Kingston College has rejected the bullying allegation.

In a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Principal Dave Myrie said a comprehensive investigation found “absolutely no bullying” was involved in the incident.

The school said interviews with students, meetings with parents, a review of the audio and consultations with external entities found that the two Grade 9 students seen in the video were trying to help the younger student.

“The evidence does not establish that the Grade 9 students involved were bullying, intimidating, attacking or attempting to harm the Grade 7 student,” the school said.

It also said the allegation of ongoing bullying by another student had been investigated, with meetings involving the relevant students, parents and the form teacher, but “absolutely no evidence of bullying” was found.

KC said it has established procedures for reporting such concerns and stressed that it cannot investigate matters that are not brought to its attention.

“The school cannot investigate or intervene in matters of bullying, intimidation, inappropriate conduct or other concerns affecting a student if such matters are not brought to our attention,” the principal said.

The school has directed students and parents to use channels including the Class Parents WhatsApp Group, the Parent-Teachers’ Association and form teachers.

FWCF said while reporting mechanisms are necessary, schools must also consider whether students understand how to use them and whether they believe they will be protected from retaliation or stigma.

It is calling on Kingston College to review its reporting mechanisms, strengthen confidential and child-friendly avenues for complaints, assess safeguards against retaliation, and review how the present matter was handled.

The organisation also cited the decision in Bradford-Smart v West Sussex County Council, which affirmed that schools have a duty to take reasonable care of their pupils and may be found in breach of that duty where they fail to take reasonable steps to prevent persistent bullying.

FWCF is urging the Government to establish a national legislative framework with clear duties, reporting and accountability mechanisms, prevention measures and protections for children who report bullying.

“Children should not have to choose between remaining silent and being labelled an ‘informer’,” FWCF said, arguing that a safe school environment requires not only rules against bullying but reporting systems that children can understand, trust and use without fear.

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