Hummingbird Gala 2026 to honour Sheryl Lee Ralph, Adam Stewart

Washington, D.C.:

The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) has raised US$12 million and deployed US$7.2 million to support initiatives in Jamaica, as the organisation prepares to host its 2026 Hummingbird Gala in New York next month.

The funds have supported programmes in education, healthcare, economic development, and disaster recovery, with the AFJ continuing to work with local organisations to direct resources to communities across the island.

The organisation also awarded 34 traditional grants this year, totaling US$641,202. Among the grant recipients are the Clifton Boys’ Home, the Janet & Rupert Banton Foundation, and the Jamaica 4-H Foundation.

The latest figures underscore the role of the AFJ’s annual fundraising efforts in supporting development initiatives in Jamaica, with the organisation saying the US$7.2 million already deployed is separate from this year’s traditional grant funding.

AFJ’s fundraising efforts will take centrestage on October 16 when it hosts its annual Hummingbird Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness is expected to attend the event, which will bring together members of the Jamaican and international communities for an evening of philanthropy, celebration, and recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to Jamaica and its people.

This year’s honorees are Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts, who will receive the International Achievement Award, and Emmy Award-winning actress and DIVA Foundation President and CEO Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will receive the International Humanitarian Award.

Stewart is being recognised for his decades of business leadership and institution-building and for his contributions to communities across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Through the Sandals Foundation, We Care Foundation, and Sandals Corporate University, he has helped direct tens of millions of dollars towards healthcare, education, and disaster recovery across Jamaica.

Ralph is being honoured for her longstanding advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness, particularly at a time when the disease carried significant stigma.

She is also being recognised for her support of Chantilly Primary School in Manchester, her mother’s alma mater, while continuing a decades-long career in film, television, and Broadway and serving as a prominent ambassador for her Jamaican heritage.

The Hummingbird Gala is a major fundraiser for AFJ’s annual programmes in Jamaica. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and auction featuring exclusive items and experiences, followed by dinner, presentations, and entertainment.

AFJ President Wendy Hart and Executive Director Caron Chung are scheduled to deliver remarks during the formal programme.

The evening will culminate with performances by reggae and dancehall pioneers Sister Nancy and her brother, Brigadier Jerry, highlighting Jamaican music and culture.

The AFJ has also mobilised resources for disaster response and recovery, including support following Hurricane Melissa, as part of its broader commitment to helping Jamaican communities respond to urgent needs while investing in long-term development.