2 killed, dozens injured at neighborhood block party shooting in southern Georgia

VIENNA, Georgia (AP) — Two men were killed and nearly three dozen others injured during a shooting incident at a block party in southern Georgia early Sunday, state law enforcement officials have confirmed.

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls said the two men, ages 20 and 23, were pronounced dead at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.

He said multiple other people were also shot, calling the scene “horrific.”

Authorities have not said whether any suspects are in custody or currently being sought or what the motive for the shooting may have been.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies from the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol at a neighbourhood block party in Vienna around 1:25a.m. when shots were fired.

Vienna is about 130 miles or about 209 kilometres south of Atlanta and about 100 miles or 160 kilometres north of the Florida border.

Deputies found two people dead at the scene and several others who had been shot, officials said.

Police did not specify how many of the 35 people who were injured had been shot or provide any details about what injuries they had and how serious those were.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.