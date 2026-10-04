A daughter’s tribute: Healing through the chakras

When Canadian entrepreneur Nicole Landry released her most ambitious project in early 2025, it was a bittersweet occasion. In the summer of 2024, she lost her Jamaican father, who had been both a mentor and adviser.

Within eight months of his death, Landry released The Chakra Healing Collection, a seven-part wellness journal series that explores the benefits of the ancient practice of chakra healing. The journals focus on the seven chakras: root, sacral, solar plexus, heart, throat, third eye and crown.

Landry, who is from Alberta, Canada, now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. The journals are produced by Journey of Atman, a company she founded in 2020.

A registered nurse by profession, she is heartbroken that her father, Neville George Blair, did not live to see the collection’s release.

“This project is extremely personal to me for that reason. It was the last thing we did together and the last project or idea that his love supported me through,” Landry said. “For over a year, I had a daily routine that included writing and discussing my progress and ideas with him. His energy is a huge part of every page in every book.”

Blair was raised in Waterhouse, the Kingston community known for producing reggae artistes such as Grammy-winning group Black Uhuru, Junior Reid and music producer Lloyd ‘King Jammy’ James.

The Chakra Healing Collection is Landry’s latest wellness-related venture. Before launching Journey of Atman, she completed holistic studies in Canada, which prepared her to create wellness products such as scented candles and smudge wands made from lavender, sage and eucalyptus.

Landry initially planned to write a single journal, but eventually expanded the concept into a complete series dedicated to the seven primary chakras.

“One of the things I love most about the collection is that these are not ‘once-and-done’ journals. Life continues to unfold. We experience new challenges, new relationships, new seasons of growth and new opportunities for self-discovery,” she said. “That is what makes these journals so powerful. They are not simply books to complete and place on a shelf. They are invitations to revisit yourself throughout your life, gaining new insights, awareness and understanding with each return.”

The Chakra Healing Collection is available in paperback through Amazon and the Journey of Atman online store.