Road deaths surpass 250

The number of people killed on Jamaica’s roadways this year has surpassed the 250 mark amid a decline in road fatalities.

A total of 258 people died in 223 fatal collisions since January 1, according to the latest police statistics.

Road fatalities are down by 37 or 13 per cent when compared with the corresponding period last year, the data shows.

Fatal collisions are down by 38 or 15 per cent.

The latest victim is a 20-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash along the Fearon main road in Manchester early Sunday.

His name has not been released.

A police report listed excessive speeding among the possible causes of the crash.

The police recorded 41 road deaths in July, the largest for a single month so far this year followed by 39 in August and 34 in June.

There were 18 road fatalities in March, the lowest for a single month so far this year.

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