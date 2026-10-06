Growth & Jobs | UWI Venture Competition expands beyond the pitch with AI training and international

The Vincent HoSang UWI Venture Competition is broadening its focus this year, with artificial intelligence training, an international mentor pool and continued post-competition business support aimed at helping student entrepreneurs take their ideas beyond the pitch.

The changes form part of the 24th staging of the competition, launched by the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM), and open to all currently registered UWI Mona students.

A new AI and Entrepreneurship boot camp will expose participants to the growing role of artificial intelligence in business, while the new Vincent HoSang Family Foundation International Mentor Pool will give students access to a wider range of expertise through

medical doctors, college professors, entrepreneurs and community activists from across the United States.

The international mentor pool was announced by Sabrina HoSang Jordan, CEO of Caribbean Food Delights and steward of the Vincent HoSang Family Foundation’s legacy. She urged participants to approach the competition with ambition, while remaining open to guidance along the way.

“Some of the ideas presented here may begin simply as concepts but with vision, discipline, hard work, and the right guidance, they have the potential to become successful businesses and perhaps even industry leaders someday. Be bold with your ideas. Be humble enough to learn,” she said.

The competition is also continuing its efforts to help students develop their businesses after the competition ends. The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is maintaining its post competition support through a 12- to 14-week pre-accelerator under its Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE) Programme.

The programme, which was piloted with the previous cohort, will continue this year in partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC). It is designed to help participants move from concept development towards commercialisation, with an open call being issued for this year’s pre-accelerator.

financial opportunities

Deidre-Ann Burrell, of the DBJ, speaking at the launch, said the continued support is intended to create a pathway for entrepreneurs to keep developing their ideas after the competition.

“Today is more than just about launching a competition; it’s about creating a space where ideas can be tested, businesses can be built, and Jamaica’s next generation of entrepreneurs can begin their journey. When we help good ideas become viable businesses, we’re not just supporting entrepreneurs, we’re helping to build Jamaica’s future.”

The expanded programme comes with a larger range of financial opportunities for participants. The first-place winner will receive J$700,000, while second- and third-place

winners will receive J$500,000 and J$300,000, respectively.

Additional awards include the J$500,000 DBJ Innovation Award, the J$50,000 JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation Corporate Social Responsibility Award, and the newly introduced

J$50,000 Barita ESG Award, which recognises ventures demonstrating meaningful environmental, social and governance impact.

The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, a longstanding partner of the competition, has continued to support the programme’s focus on giving young entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop their ideas. CEO Kim Mair said:

“Every individual possesses inherent greatness. When people are given the right opportunity, encouragement, and support, they can create extraordinary outcomes for themselves, their communities, and their country. This competition provides participants with the opportunity to see possibilities where others see challenges and to transform creativity into practical solutions.”

Prof Lila Rao-Graham, acting executive director of MSBM, said the competition’s broader approach is aimed at developing students alongside their business ideas.

“By encouraging our students to develop, test, and refine their ideas, we are not simply helping them to create businesses; we are developing confident, resilient, and innovative thinkers who can help shape the future.”

The 2026–27 competition is supported by the Vincent HoSang Family Foundation, Caribbean Food Delights, DBJ, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, Barita Foundation, JBDC, the Mona

Entrepreneurial and Commercialisation Centre and World Brand.

Applications are open until October 15, 2026. For more information about the Vincent HoSang UWI Venture Competition, visit www.mona.uwi.edu/msbm or follow @VincentHoSangUWIVentureCompetition on social media.