Hello Mi Neighbour: Mind your garbage

Not many of us relish the thought of driving in a line of traffic behind a slow-moving vehicle. It gets worse if that vehicle is a truck laden with smelly garbage. Worse still if you are the driver immediately behind the garbage truck on a narrow road with no room to manoeuvre!

Shouldn’t there be a special road for garbage collectors? Why don’t they collect garbage at night when there is far less traffic on the roads? What a nuisance!

By the way, how come some people have so much garbage? “Mind your own garbage!”

But, answer this: what would be your attitude towards garbage collectors if they were on their way to your home to remove piles of garbage that were driving you crazy? Yes, excess garbage can “mad yuh”!

Hmmmm. Garbage collection is one of those necessary inconveniences that we must endure, like it or not. It just needs proper management.

How is this very important human activity managed worldwide?

Garbage collection schedules vary across the globe, taking place during the day, early morning or at night, depending on local traffic conditions, noise regulations and climate. In many countries, collection crews begin work between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. so they can finish during normal working hours. In densely populated cities, collections often start as early as 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. to avoid heavy traffic congestion. “Dem know bettah.”

In high-density urban areas and regions with extremely hot climates, collection is frequently done during the evening or overnight hours for obvious reasons. Makes sense!

In some countries, including parts of Jamaica, garbage is collected between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to make life a little easier for other motorists. Okay ... .

Night-time and early-morning pickups help to reduce road congestion. Of course! However, residential communities often restrict noisy truck operations at night to protect residents’ sleep. In places with extreme daytime temperatures, agencies often shift collections to the cooler hours of the night.

Can you imagine a world without garbage collection?

A world without garbage collection would quickly descend into a public health crisis. There would be towering mountains of waste, severe disease outbreaks, and contaminated water supplies. Rats, flies and stray animals would multiply rapidly, spreading dangerous illnesses.

Piles of decomposing waste and plastic could catch fire, releasing toxic smoke into the air. Rainwater would wash rotting debris and harmful chemicals into rivers and groundwater supplies. Food scraps would have to be managed immediately at home to avoid overwhelming living spaces. Toxic liquids from decaying garbage would contaminate soil, making it difficult, if not impossible, to grow food.

Say WHAT?? YES!

So, if garbage can have such a negative impact on the environment, why do human beings create garbage wherever they go?

Was just about to ask that question.

People often leave trash behind because of convenience and a lack of connection to their surroundings. Research shows that many people drop waste when a rubbish bin is too far away, choosing comfort over carrying their garbage.

That’s laziness!

Many assume that someone else or sanitation workers will clean up after them. People are also more likely to litter in places that already appear dirty or neglected, because it sends the signal that nobody cares.

So sad.

A weak sense of community ownership and a lack of connection to the local environment can reduce a person’s sense of responsibility for keeping it clean.

So that you do not forget, regular garbage collection is necessary to protect public health, preserve the environment, maintain infrastructure and support the efficient functioning of communities.

Why?

It helps to prevent disease and pest infestations. Decomposing organic waste attracts rodents, flies, cockroaches and other disease-carrying pests. Food waste can lead to the spread of gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses.

For reinforcement, frequent garbage removal prevents the build-up of harmful gases and particulates that can aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions. Proper and timely collection reduces runoff into storm drains, rivers and coastal areas and lessens the burden on water-treatment systems.

Regular collection also reduces the risk of fires, chemical reactions and other hazardous incidents. It preserves urban cleanliness, enhances aesthetics and protects property values. Visible litter and overflowing bins can discourage investment, reduce walkability, and weaken community pride.

Collecting garbage regularly is not merely a convenience; it is a foundational public-health and environmental practice.

Let each of us play our part in keeping the environment as clean as a whistle. And never forget to celebrate and support our garbage collectors for their invaluable contribution to public health.

The next time you find yourself stuck behind a garbage truck, take it with a smile and give thanks for the absence of garbage in your community.

As you think on those things, think about helping someone who needs who needs an item from the list below:

• Stove

• Refrigerator

• Bed

• Food

• Help with medication

• Financial assistance to start a small business.

To offer assistance, please contact Silton Townsend at 876-649-9636 or 876-884-3866, or make a deposit to account #351 044 276 at NCB. Donations can also be sent to Hello Neighbor at 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10, or via PayPal/credit card at zicron22@yahoo.com. For more information, visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Please note that Mr Silton Townsend manages all collections and distributions mentioned in this message. Thank you for your support.